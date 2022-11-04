York Heart Ball back in person after 2 years

The American Heart Association raised more than $140,000 for those suffering from cardiovascular disease.

YORK, Pa. — Nearly 200 people gathered at the Country Club of York in York County this weekend for the 34th annual American Heart Association's York Heart Ball.

The event raises awareness and vital funds for the association's mission to build healthier lives. It was the first year the ball was back in person after going virtual the past two years because of the pandemic.

FOX43 was a proud media sponsor of this year's event and FOX43's Amy Lutz emceed it for a 9th year. Organizers say they beat their goal, raising more than $140,000 to support a healthier community for all of us.

Through the Heart of York and Heart Ball campaign, the organization celebrates their collective success in driving change, funding science, and improving behaviors, no matter where, or how.