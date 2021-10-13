Want your kids to learn more about farming? Students can visit Star Rock Farms virtually and free on Thursday

Students can join via Zoom, Facebook or YouTube to get a glimpse of how local dairy farmers care for their cows and more.

The American Dairy Association North East is giving students an opportunity to learn more about where their food comes from by visiting Star Rock Farms right from the comfort of their homes for National Farm-to-School Month.

The free virtual tour is for students in pre-K through 8th grade on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

Students will join via Zoom, Facebook or YouTube to get a glimpse of how local dairy farmers care for their cows, communities and the environment to produce the milk that makes up dairy products.

Ed Facer, general operations manager of Star Rock Farm says students can also ask questions to learn about a farmer's daily routine.

"They'll understand that my food doesn't come just from the grocery store — it comes from a farm there's someone working 365 days a year to supply food for me to consume," said Facer. "They'll be able to put a personal touch and say I met a farmer one time and I know the only answer to that question."'

Since 2018, local dairy farmers have worked with the American Dairy Association North East to bring their farms to the classroom.