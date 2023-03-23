New American citizens welcomed in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-five people officially became American citizens this morning.
The York County Prothonotary welcomed new citizens from 11 countries, including Bhutan, Cameroon, Dominican Republic, Haiti, India, Iran, Nepal, Philippines, Russia, Spain and Vietnam.
The naturalization ceremony is the culmination of years of working towards American citizenship and recognizes the rights, responsibilities and importance of citizenship. The naturalized people were also given access to resources and services.
Representative Carol Hill-Evans addressed the new citizens.