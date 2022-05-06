Amber Alert cancelled after missing girl located safely, State Police say

State Police say that the Amber Alert has been cancelled after two-year-old Mya Campbell has been located safely.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after two-year-old Mya Campbell was located safely.

Authorities say that she is at a Philadelphia area hospital being checked, but was not found injured.

It is unknown where McKenzie is, but the stolen Subaru was located with Campbell around 6:30 p.m. in Philadelphia, police said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Authorities said that McKenzie had a former residence in the Philadelphia area, and that may have been why she was traveling to that region.

PREVIOUSLY: Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert in a search for a missing two-year-old girl.

Mya Campbell, 2, was last seen on June 5 at 3:23 p.m. at the Royal Farms gas station on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

According to State Police, Campbell was in the back seat of a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 when Maria McKenzie stole the vehicle from the parking lot of the gas station.

McKenzie, 27, is believed to be driving the vehicle that has a Pa. registration "LXG5500."

Campbell is described as standing 2'4" tall and weighing 25 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green, pink, and yellow polka dot dress.

McKenzie is described as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. McKenzie was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information about this abduction is asked to contact police by calling 911.

You can also anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more updates as they become available.