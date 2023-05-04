Amazon opens a 400,000 square foot delivery station in Mount Joy

This will be the eighth delivery station in Pennsylvania.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Amazon will open a brand new delivery station in Mount Joy on Wednesday.

This will be both the first Amazon facility in Mount Joy (second in Lancaster County) and the first Amazon operations facility opened in the United States this year.

The 400,000 square foot building will create more than 100 full- and part-time jobs with a starting salary of $15 per hour with comprehensive benefits.