Lancaster County business goes purple for Alzheimer's

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Alzheimer’s is a disease that impacts a person’s memory and overall physical health. Not much is known about how the disease starts, but warning signs can emerge as a person ages, often manifesting in poor memory.

Despite continued research, there is no cure for the disease.

June 21 marks the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year; but for families affected by Alzheimer’s, every day can feel like the longest.

By utilizing the longest day of summer, the Alzheimer’s Association started ‘The Longest Day,’ to raise awareness and donations.

One Lancaster County businessman, Reed Gooding, discovered the Alzheimer’s Association during his mother’s battle with the disease. Mary Gooding lost her fight with the illness in 2015.

Despite the death of his mother, Gooding remains involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. He even holds a seat as one of the association’s board members. For Gooding, ‘The Longest Day’ holds special significance.

“In the Alzheimer’s world, the way I like to think of ‘the longest day’ is when you’re dealing with somebody that has Alzheimer’s. When my dad was dealing with my mom, every single day was his longest day,” explained Gooding, CEO of GSM Roofing.

Not wanting other families to experience the same loss, Gooding uses his company to raise awareness of the disease that's estimated to impact more than 6 million Americans, not including spouses or caregivers.

“We just had a brainstorming session one time about how could we do a little bit more,” Gooding recalled.

Gooding’s most recent attempt to raise awareness can be found on the streets of Lancaster. His company recently wrapped their fleet of work vehicles, showcasing the partnership between GSM Roofing and the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We were getting ready to wrap a vehicle, a new vehicle, so we decided ‘let’s start thinking about how we could turn it purple and show our support for the association’,” Gooding stated.

Anyone who spots the vehicles on the road can scan the QR code on the side to get connected with information on the disease, as well as ways to donate.

Gooding also asked his employees, and other Lancaster County workers, to donate an hour of their pay to the association as part of ‘An Hour 4 ALZ’.

The Alzheimer’s Association also holds events throughout central Pa. during ‘The Longest Day’ by partnering with other businesses and community groups.