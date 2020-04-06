Allegheny Tunnel on PA Turnpike will have lane restrictions this month as crews perform maintenance work

Each year, the tunnel is closed so crews can safely perform drainage work, replace lighting and update cameras as well as other maintenance work.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists to be prepared for possible delays beginning Monday, June 8 as single-lane patterns and two-way traffic go into effect at the Allegheny Tunnel located at milepost 122 in Somerset County.

The westbound tunnel will close on June 8, 9, 10, 11, and 16 beginning at 8 a.m. each day, the Turnpike Commission said. This means two-way traffic will be moving inside the eastbound tunnel.

On June 17, 18, 22, 23, 24 and 25 the eastbound tunnel will close at 8 a.m. each day. This means two-way traffic will be moving inside the westbound tunnel, according to the Turnkpike Commission.

Each year, the tunnel is closed so crews can safely perform drainage work, replace lighting and update cameras as well as other maintenance work, the Turnpike Commission said.

Motorists should stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel. Drivers are urged to turn on headlights, slow down and keep an adequate distance from the vehicle you are following; remain in your lane and do not pass in the tunnel.