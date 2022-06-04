Lancaster man convicted of raping girl while she was between the ages of 11 and 13

Alexander Fernandez-Ramos, 36, was found guilty of raping a girl while she was between the ages of 11 and 13, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted last month of raping a child over a two-year span, while she was between the ages of 11 and 13.

Alexander Fernandez-Ramos, 36, of the 1000 block of Willow Street Pike, was convicted of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault with a child less than 13, and corruption of minors.

His conviction was announced Wednesday by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The jury convicted Fernandez-Ramos on March 16, after about an hour of deliberation at the end of a three-day trial.

Investigators learned of the incidents when the victim reported the abuse to an officer with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police in May 2019, and further reported it to detectives in an interview in October of that year.

Charges were filed in December 2019 by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Aaron Harnish.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case.