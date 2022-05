Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz, 16, was last seen at her Chambersburg home last night, shortly before midnight, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing girl.

Alanys Rodriguez-Cruz, 16, was last seen at her Chambersburg home last night, shortly before midnight, according to Chambersburg Police.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 135 pounds, with shoulder-length hair that is dyed red.