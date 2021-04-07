AJGA all-star golfing tournament returns to York County

The tournament, which includes over 70 golfers between the ages of 12 and 15, is set for Monday through Thursday at Regents' Glen Country Club.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) is holding its third junior all-star tournament at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township from Monday until Thursday.

The tournament will have over 70 golfers between the ages of 12 and 15. Organizers say 14 states and four countries including Canada, Columbia, and Thailand, will be represented in the tournament.

Notable winners of this event include Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel.

Jacob Kennedy, AJGA tournament coordinator said he hopes the event will bring some positivity as restrictions ease during the pandemic.

"I think a lot of people are kind of tired of being trapped inside," said Kennedy. "So sporting events like this the - the kids and the families and the volunteers and even the staff, we get to go outside and work outside and I think it's a- it's a nice feeling.

Kennedy says half of the proceeds raised during the event will go towards the non-profit's ACE grant which provides financial assistance to young men and women who aspire to earn a college golf scholarship through competitive junior golf. The other half will go towards a charity in the community, which will be decided after the event.

According to Kennedy, around $2,000 will be donated to these two organizations.