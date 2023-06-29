Children's camp in Cumberland County operates normally despite air quality concerns

As officials continue to monitor air quality, children's camps and other outdoor activities could be affected if deemed too dangerous.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — As officials continue the monitor air quality and its risks to young children, some outdoor summer camps plan to continue normal operations.

“If it’s very unsafe or we have very inclement weather, that’s when we will make the call,” said Kelsey Paul, Community Manager for Carlisle Parks and Recreation.

Earlier in June, Carlisle Parks and Rec. closed several outdoor venues due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. As smoke returns to South Central Pennsylvania, Paul believes young children aren’t in as much danger compared to earlier in the month.

“When the wildfires did first spread down here and the air quality was very poor, we did cancel all outdoor activities,” Paul said.

That is why Carlisle Parks and Rec. felt comfortable continuing its regular outdoor activities for Thursday, June 29 at Letort Park in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County. Thursday also marked day six of a ten-day summer event hosted by Carlisle Summer Fair.

“With the weather being beautiful, the people who are able to come out comfortably will,” Paul said.

Thursday’s outdoor activity, the Peanut Carnival, welcomed children from ages three and up. With the event taking place over the course of a few hours, Paul says children were not in immediate danger from the poor air quality.

“It is only a two-hour time span so by the time we’re here, it’s not too much time spent outdoors,” Paul said.

Despite the recent air quality concerns, Carlisle Parks and Recreation Department still plans on completing their full ten-day summer event and encourages parents to make the final decision on whether to bring their children.

“People watch the weather often and are aware of everything going on in our climate right now, so they make their own call when coming out to events,” Paul said.