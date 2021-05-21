Aggressive swans bother students at Millersville University

It’s suggested that students “social distance” from the animals in the meantime and not feed them.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University may be the home to students during the school year, but it is also the year-round home to two swans, Miller and S’ville. And like everyone else, the two birds may have a hard time adjusting to being around people again.

Associate professor of biology, Dr. Aaron Haines said the resident swans have started getting aggressive towards people now that students are returning to campus.

Mute Swans, like Miller and S’ville, are aggressive towards people and other birds this time of year, because it’s nesting season. But Dr. Haines believes the pandemic may have contributed to this behavior as well.