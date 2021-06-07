Aggressive driving enforcement initiative begins in Adams, Lancaster and York Counties

Police say that the goal of the targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways.

Local law enforcement agencies in Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties are joining the Pa. State Police to conduct targeted aggressive-driving enforcement from July 5 through August 22.

Police say that the goal of the targeted enforcement is to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state.

Authorities say that any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket.

According to officials, the enforcement wave will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light running, pedestrian safety, and heavy truck violations.

Drivers that are seen following another vehicle too closely or driving too fast for conditions will also be cited.

This aggressive driving enforcement initiative is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).