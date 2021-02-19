'Aged to Perfection' comedy show available for viewing through The Belmont Theatre's website

A drinking game breaks out leading to "hard of hearing innuendos and frisky, senior humor."

YORK, Pa. — Now through March 14, those interested can view 'Aged to Perfection,' a virtual comedy show hosted through The Belmont Theatre's website.

The show is a Zoom call between senior citizens and their activities director, Julie, from the Sunshine Adult Recreation Center. The group hasn't seen each other since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.

The call was recorded right before the new year in order to toast to a better 2021. Julie had all sorts of activities planned, but the seniors had other ideas. A drinking game breaks out leading to "hard of hearing innuendos and frisky, senior humor."

The call is free to view, but donations are encouraged. You can visit https://thebelmont.org/ and click on the video at the bottom of the homepage.