AG Shapiro says office has received over 1,000 emails reporting price gouging across Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that the Office’s dedicated price-gouging email, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov, has received more than 1,000 emails from Pennsylvanians reporting price hikes.

“I’m grateful to everyone in the Commonwealth for reporting their concerns to our Office,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “During these uncertain times, taking advantage of consumers in need of cleaning supplies and paper products is not only outrageous, it’s illegal.”

As of today, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has received 1,171 reports, of which the Office has followed up with 45 verified complaints and dispensed 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas.

The Office is following up on every tip regarding price gouging reported; The Office of Attorney General was successful in stopping a suburban Philadelphia store from selling a $2.00 bottle of hand sanitizer for $19.00, following a cease and desist letter from the Office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“I urge consumers to stay vigilant for instances of price gouging in their communities, and to report them to our pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov email,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Our Office is here to serve Pennsylvanians; we want to hear about any concerning price hikes for necessities in these next few weeks.”