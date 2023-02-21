'After School Satan Club' school district cancels classes after threat

The Saucon Valley School District announced they will remain closed as they continue to investigate a threat.

HELLERTOWN, Pa. — Controversy has erupted over an after-school club sponsored by the Satanic Temple.

Saucon Valley School District approved the "After School Satan Club."

Now, the district has canceled classes at all schools for Wednesday, February 22.

A flier for the "After School Satan Club" says that students will be learning critical thinking, problem-solving, and also compassion, something people Newswatch 16 spoke with say that they are fine with. They just don't want the "After School Satan Club" to be involved.

People in the borough of Hellertown were shocked when they learned that the club would soon be calling the Saucon Valley School District home.

"Really could not believe that it was allowed to actually exist. I would think that some higher authority would interfere with allowing something like that to happen," said George Olczak.

There are ten "After School Satan Clubs" across the country; the one in Northampton County will be the first in Pennsylvania.

"Usually, they found out that there is a 'Good News Club' or an Evangelical bible club operating out of their schools. Usually, they come to their own conclusion that they want an alternative to being able to send their child to if they don't necessarily identify with being an Evangelical Christian or want their child to particularly attend that club," said June Everett, The National Campaign Director for the "After School Satan Club" with The Satanic Temple.

The district sent a message to parents this week, notifying them that the club had been approved. Reading in part, "Consistent with the law and criteria set out in SVSD Board policy and regulations, the District has approved an organization known as the 'After School Satan Club' to host gatherings after school hours in the Saucon Valley Middle School."

"I think the name is throwing people off," said Don Mills of Hellertown. "I raised four kids in my years, and I taught them how to solve problems. We didn't need to use any names to do it."

Mills learned about the club after a flier was posted to a community Facebook.

"Be honest, it seems like most people on social media were against the idea, so I don't know if it's going to last or not. I really have no idea, and my opinion is I hope it doesn't," Mills added.

With word continuing to spread around the area, Mills expects more parents to speak up.

I'm sure the next school board meeting is gonna have a lot of visitors over this thing," Mills said.

The "After School Satan Club" will have its first meeting at the middle school on March 8.

That will be the first meeting of three this school year.

The district had to close Tuesday evening.

Officials have not said if it's related to the announcement of the after-school club.