'After School Satan Club' holds first meeting

People practicing their First Amendment right to protest gathered ahead of the meeting of those practicing their own first amendment rights.

HELLERTOWN, Pa. — In the Lehigh Valley, the "After School Satan Club" held its first meeting following a court battle between the Satanic Temple and the Saucon Valley School District.

The Satanic Temple was given the green light by a federal court earlier this month that it is the club's constitutional right to use Saucon Valley School District's middle school as its meeting place to gather.

The district is to abide by the agreement first approved before the superintendent rescinded it.

The ACLU says several students turned out for the first meeting and that it went well.

