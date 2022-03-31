x
Gay Sexuality Alliance Club drag show at Hempfield High School spurs investigation

The incident happened Monday at Hempfield High School after school hours.
Credit: Facebook

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A staff member has been placed on administrative leave following an after-hours event for the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club at Hempfield High School on Monday, according to a statement posted on the Hempfield School District's website.

School administrators say they are investigating after becoming aware of a serious situation concerning a social media post, photos and videos of a performance that occurred Monday, April 25 during an event for GSA. Administrators did not further explain what the event was.

An online website, Harrisburg 100, first reported on the event-- describing it as a drag show performance featuring professional dancers.

The GSA Club brings together LGBTQIA+ and straight students to support each other and provide a safe place to socialize, according to the description on the 2021-2022 Hempfield Club/Activity List. Additionally, the club members work together to improve the school climate for all students, regardless of sexual orientation, gender or identity expression.

"We are taking the incident seriously in our ongoing investigation and follow-up actions," according to the district's statement.  "We commit to completing a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, up to and including disciplinary action that is commensurate with any findings. Currently, an individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Since this is a personnel issue, there will be certain information the district is unable to share with the public."

The after school event caught the attention of state Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) who took to Facebook after speaking twice on the issue with the Superintendent for Hempfield School District. 

I spoke twice today via phone with Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski. I appreciate his...

Posted by Senator Ryan P. Aument on Friday, April 29, 2022

Sen. Aument is sponsoring a bill that would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and notify parents if their child's coursework includes such content. 

Then next school board meeting for Hempfield School District is scheduled May 10 at 7 p.m.

