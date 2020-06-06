After 30 years, wrongfully convicted death row inmate freed

PHILADELPHIA — A death row inmate who spent nearly three decades behind bars for the killing of a 4-year-old girl in Philadelphia has walked free.
Walter Ogrod was granted bail after a hearing Friday in which prosecutors apologized for securing a wrongful conviction. A judge vacated the murder conviction of Walter Ogrod, and prosecutors indicated they did not want to retry him.
Ogrod's lawyers say a false confession and the use of jailhouse informants contributed to an unjust conviction after Ogrod's second trial for the 1988 death of Barbara Jean Horn.