After 30 years, wrongfully convicted death row inmate freed

Ogrod was convicted for the 1988 death of a 4-year-old girl.

PHILADELPHIA — A death row inmate who spent nearly three decades behind bars for the killing of a 4-year-old girl in Philadelphia has walked free.

Walter Ogrod was granted bail after a hearing Friday in which prosecutors apologized for securing a wrongful conviction. A judge vacated the murder conviction of Walter Ogrod, and prosecutors indicated they did not want to retry him.