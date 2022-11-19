African American veterans buried in Lebanon Cemetery given military honors

The veterans who fought in World War I, World War II, and Vietnam were given new headstones and proper military honors.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A dozen African American veterans buried at Lebanon Cemetery in York were honored Saturday, after groups of volunteers found and refurbished their headstones. They are 12 of 330 soldiers buried in the historically Black cemetery. Many of their markers had been lost for years.

“We have uncovered nearly 800 flat markers that were anywhere from a few inches to several feet underground," said Samantha Dorm, a volunteer with the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery.

Dorm said the process to recover markers and soldiers' names has been ongoing for several years. She African American veterans' burial sites were often forgotten, due to segregation they experienced in both life and death.

“Our cemeteries here, not just in York County but around the country, were segregated up until the mid 1960’s," said Dorm.

The 12 veterans who were honored on Saturday fought in World War I, World War II, and Vietnam. They were given new headstones and proper military honors with relatives in attendance.

“I’m grateful for the cemetery and the hard work that they’ve done," said Vanessa Talley, a relatives of one of the veterans buried in Lebanon Cemetery.

Among those honored included James Brown, who graduated from William Penn High School in 1968 before enlisting in the Army. Brown was died fighting in Vietnam in February 1971, a few months shy of his 21st birthday.

Standing at his grave plot, Brown’s sister and nieces finally got the chance to pay their respects.

“And I thank God that they found his gravesite and that we can come and honor him," said Hattie Talley, Brown's younger sister.

Cemetery volunteers will continue working to uncover more graves and uncover the stories of African American veterans who fought for our country

“They didn’t see it as color, they say it as the United States," said Mamie Akinola, the niece of James Brown.

Here are the names of the soldiers honored on Saturday: