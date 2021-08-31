Local Afghans asking for help to bring families to Central PA

“I’m really sad because we are here. We are safe. we have good life. We are sad because we can’t do anything for them.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For an Afghanistan native who has lived in Central Pennsylvania since 2014, the memories of life in her home country during Taliban rule in the late 1990s still haunt her.

"I went to the doctor without the Chadri outside," says the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. "They hit me with a big piece of wood. I just remember how they hit my feet and my back."

She was 11 years old at the time.

Now, the fear she once lived with is back. But, she says, she's not afraid for herself; she's afraid for her family members still living in Kabul.

“I’m really sad because we are here," she says. "We are safe. We have good life. We are sad because we can’t do anything for them.”

And she’s not the only one.

Many Afghans in Central PA share her fear for their families’ safety and the uncertainty of what will happen to them.

“They said, 'you know, the situation is so bad,'" the woman says. "Too bad right now and they want to come to the United States.

“They don’t know what will happen next and (there is) lots of uncertainty. No control, no rule of law, so it’s a chaos there.”

Many Afghan natives are pleading for the U.S. to help bring their family here.

“The US government, they have to make some way so that we can bring our family over here," the woman says. “To help me and help other people to bring their families here.”