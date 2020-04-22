Advocates use COVID-19 to push for 'Right to Repair' legislation, while opponents say it is dangerous

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters for a recently introduced bill say, it could save hospitals millions of dollars. However, opponents say it could be harmful to patients.
Currently, if equipment breaks in a hospital, they typically need to wait for a manufacturer to come and fix it, which they say can take days or weeks. HB2326 would require manufacturers to give hospitals the information they need to fix the devices on their own.
“Now more than ever is time," said State Rep.Austin Davis of Allegheny County and prime sponsor of HB2326. "I think this legislation is needed here in Pennsylvania.”