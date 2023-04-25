Oral health advocates and professionals meet in Harrisburg to discuss the oral health crisis in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Coalition For Oral Health met on the steps of the Main Rotunda at the State Capitol to discuss the oral health crisis in Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Coalition For Oral Health held a press conference at the State Capitol to discuss the oral health crisis they're seeing across the commonwealth on Tuesday.

Oral health advocates and professionals said cuts made to the Pennsylvania medical assistance program back in 2011 prevented low-income residents from receiving comprehensive dental care. They also said these cuts have strained the oral health field for staff.

Right now, Medicaid only provides coverage for routine cleanings,

fillings and one set of dentures.

Helen Hawkey, executive director of the Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health, said routine cleaning and fillings are bare minimum services, and people should receive a new pair of dentures every five years.

Services like root canals, periodontal disease work and emergency exams were eliminated after the 2011 cuts. Oral health advocates and professionals believe the eliminated coverage only hurt patients who need these specific procedures. Left untreated, they said these ailments could increase risk of cancer and diabetes.

Limited dental coverage has coincided with a downturn in the dental workforce. Since 2001, Pennsylvanian dental providers decreased by 10%. In five years, nearly 28% of the state's dentist are expected to retire. This drop has already created a strain on wait times for patients.

Hawkey said the average wait time to treat a cavity in Pennsylvania is 99 days.

Oral health advocates and professionals hope their press conference on Tuesday could spark awareness to state legislatures and expand their dental coverage for medical assistance recipients.