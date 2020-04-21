Advocate reflects on Marsy's Law during National Crime Victim Rights Week

Marsy's Law passed a voter referendum in November but is currently tied up in a lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It is National Crime Victim Rights Week. It's aimed at promoting laws, policies and programs to help victims of a crime. This year, advocacy group, Marsy's Law for Pennsylvania, is reminding people of a lawsuit by ACLU to block constitutional rights for victims from going into effect.

Rights were outlined in what's called Marsy's Law. It was a ballot question in November and passed with 74 percent of the vote. Pennsylvania is currently one of 15 states that does not offer rights to crime victims.

"It's particularly somber for me even though it's a celebration of times, and to think of these crime victims and everything they're going through and then to think the ACLU lawsuit," said Jennifer Riley, Pennsylvania Director, Marsy's Law. "And the fact that these victim's are being denied the constitutional rights they deserve and that the voters want."