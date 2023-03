One of these kitties could be your lucky charm.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA is getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit—and so are their cats.

🍀 HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY! 🍀 Or as we like to call it here at the shelter, St. Catrick's Day! 🐱 Our staff had a fun... Posted by York County SPCA on Friday, March 17, 2023

The shelter suggests that the perfect way to celebrate St. "Catrick's" Day is to stop by and see if one of their animals would make the purr-fect addition to your family.