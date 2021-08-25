You can adopt an animal at any price with York County SPCA campaign

The York County SPCA says they are eliminating barriers to adopt with this campaign by waiving adoption fees which include microchipping and other testing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County SPCA campaign will allow the community to adopt a furry friend for any price named.

Pay What You Can Pawlooza was created in response to the center being overcapacity, currently housing 282 animals at their shelter while more pets reside in foster care and satellite adoption centers.

The York County SPCA says they are eliminating barriers to adopt with this campaign by waiving adoption fees which include the pet's spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping and other testing. The organization's standard adoption fees are usually $260 or less.

The center is also impacted by the national labor shortage has led to critically low staffing levels. SPCA officials said this dip in staff hinders the number of adoptions they can complete.

Kaila Young, communications director for York County SPCA said adoption is accessible — regardless of any insecurity that causes someone to question if they can handle a pet.

"We want people to own animals. We know the value that animals bring to lives and the amount of enrichment that comes from that connection," said Young.

The York County SPCA also provides resources including a pet food pantry and a SafePet program for temporary in-shelter care for pet owners who have fled a domestic violence situation, have been displaced from their home due to a natural disaster or are homeless.

For more information on how to adopt a pet, click here.