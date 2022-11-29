Eight Harrisburg-area kids given adaptive bikes

Adaptive bikes can help with balance or steering challenges and allows kids to ride bikes with their peers.

ENOLA, Pa. — A bike giveaway on Nov. 29 benefitted children with physical disabilities.

Eight Harrisburg area children received adaptive tricycles through the children’s charity Variety. The bikes were presented at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) in East Pennsboro Township.

Adaptive bikes can help with balance or steering challenges and allow kids to ride bikes with their peers.

After receiving their bikes, recipients rode them in a special parade.

“Once they get on, they don't want to get off. It's fantastic. Often there are tears. It's really just a wonderful event and it's really awesome to be able to partner with Variety and give these devices out to these families,” said Andria Saia, CAIU executive director.

The bikes’ retail cost is up to $3,000 each.

Variety accepts applications for adaptive bikes all year long, as well as adaptive strollers and communication devices for kids with eligible disabilities.