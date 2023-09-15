York Water Company issues mandatory restriction of non-essential water use across service areas in Adams, Franklin and York counties

The ban applies to the watering of yards, gardens, athletic fields and golf courses, washing cars, and serving water in restaurants.

YORK, Pa. — The York Water Company on Friday announced it is implementing a mandatory restriction on non-essential water use.

In a statement Friday, YWC said it had hoped that voluntary conservation measures and the predicted rainfall over the last 10 days would have restored some of the water supply, but with only 0.9 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the month, the water deficit for the year to date remains at more than 12 inches and the company's watershed is in a state of drought.

“The weather patterns have been frustrating to watch, consistently skirting the watershed, or evaporating before reaching it," said J.T. Hand, president and CEO of the York Water Company. "Despite the public’s response to our voluntary restriction requests, this has not resulted in sufficient reduced water demand on our system.

"In spite of our efforts to pump over 11 million gallons per day from the Susquehanna River to our Lake Redman Reservoir, our water supply is in decline. It is now absolutely critical for our customers to conserve, to protect the water resource, and ensure it is available for the most vulnerable and highest priority water needs of the community.”

While not all-inclusive, effective immediately the following water uses are deemed nonessential and are prohibited within The York Water Company’s service territories in York, Adams, and Franklin Counties, the company said:

The use of any water for watering grass, athletic fields, and irrigation of outdoor gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs, and other outdoor plants.

The use of any water for watering any portion of golf courses.

The use of any water for washing or cleaning of mobile equipment, like vehicles.

The serving of water in restaurants, clubs or eating places, unless specifically requested by an individual.

The use of any water to fill and top off swimming pools.

The use of water from a fire hydrant—including sprinkler caps—for any purpose, except for firefighting or testing apparatus with prior notice to York Water.

The use of any water that is not necessary to serve essential health, safety, or economic needs, including the maintenance of human, animal, and plant life.

A complete list can be found here.

In order to answer questions from customers, York Water has established a drought email address of drought.questions@yorkwater.com, where York Water customers can submit nonessential water use restriction questions.

"This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but nature is not cooperating, and we must ensure that our customers have water when they need," the company said.

The York Water Company supplies nearly 20 million gallons of water every day and has more than 75,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers.