ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An 82-year-old York man died in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County, according to police.

Raymond Proctor died after he drove straight through the traffic circle in Abbottstown on Sunday, June 20.

Officials say Proctor was driving eastbound on West King Street at South Queen Street when he drove through the circle, striking the curb and then a concrete wall on the southeast corner of the circle.