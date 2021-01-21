York County man charged with threatening Congressman Scott Perry

Mark S. Malinowski, 64, of Washington Township, is accused of making a series of threats to Perry via email and phone calls, according to State Police.

Note: An earlier verison of this story identified Mark Malinwoski as an Adams County man. He actually lives in Washington Township, York County, just outside the borough of East Berlin in Adams County.

A 64-year-old York County man has been charged with threatening U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, according to State Police.

Mark S. Malinowski, of the 100 block of Roland Road in Washington Township, was charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment by communication after police reviewed a series of phone calls and emails he sent to Perry and determined they were threatening in nature.

Police were alerted regarding the communications on Jan. 12, and Malinowski was charged Wednesday, police say.

He allegedly admitted to making two phone calls and sending four emails and to Perry's office, according to police. The tone of each communication became more threatening in nature, police say.

Malinowski expressed anger over what he termed Perry's "sedicious" actions during and after the riot around the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, police say.

In one voice mail, Malinowski allegedly stated "If I see (Perry) in person, I'm not going to be responsible for my actions. You deserve to have your head taken off."