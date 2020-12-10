Woman arrested for urinating outside Gettysburg restaurant

Police say the woman attempted to escape from the police vehicle as she was transported to Adams County Prison and told prison staff to perform an obscene act on her

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg Borough Police announced the arrest of a woman Saturday for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after she allegedly urinated outside a restaurant.

The woman, whom police have not identified, also allegedly made several attempts to escape from the police vehicle as she was transported to Adams County Prison and instructed staff members at the prison to perform an obscene act on her, police say.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. in the borough's 3rd Ward, police say.

An officer on patrol was signaled by a patron of the restaurant to stop their vehicle. The patron reported the woman to police, claiming she had just urinated in front of the establishment, in full view of several patrons who were eating outside, according to police.

The woman was in the act of pulling up her pants when the officer approached, and there was a visible puddle of urine at her feet, police say.

She exhibited signs of intoxication and was argumentative and belligerent, according to police.