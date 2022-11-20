x
Adams County

Two firefighters injured in Adams County

Officials say shortly after crews gained access to the home's basement and put the fire out, the first floor partially collapsed.
Credit: FOX43

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County.

Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township.

According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a single-story home with a walk-out basement on fire. 

Officials say shortly after crews gained access to the home's basement and put a majority of the fire out, the first floor partially collapsed.

The collapse caused two firefighters to be pinned under a gun safe and garage door.

As the firefighters were pinned, fire officials say a mayday was called and the two firefighters were extracted from the building within a minute, only suffering minor injuries.

Crews worked an additional two hours to control the fire and extinguish any additional hot spots.

** First due fire with MAYDAY* This morning, Co. 7 and surrounding units were alerted for a house fire in Tyrone Twp,...

Posted by Bendersville Community Fire Department on Sunday, November 20, 2022

