State Police trooper charged with kicking suspect in chest during Feb. 13 arrest in Adams County

Israel T. Moore has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case. He allegedly kicked the handcuffed suspect after a vehicle chase, investigators claim.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year.

Trooper Israel T. Moore allegedly used his right leg to kick the motorist in the chest after a vehicle chase on the night of February 13, according to the State Police Internal Affairs Division.

Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time, investigators said.

Moore was assigned to Troop H in Chambersburg when he initiated the pursuit, which ended in a grass field near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way in Franklin Township, Adams County.

Mobile Video/Audio Recording footage from the patrol vehicles of both troopers captured the physical strikes, according to Internal Affairs.

Moore is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case, according to State Police.

The complaint was filed Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat.