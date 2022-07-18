Adams County man dies of injuries suffered in single-vehicle crash Friday night

Travis Gladfelter, 38, was driving a vehicle that struck a stone wall head-on while traveling on Fleshman Mill Road Friday, York County Coroner Pamela Gay announced.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — A 38-year-old Adams County man died Saturday of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Mount Pleasant Township.

Travis Gladfelter, of Mount Pleasant Township, died Saturday at 10:05 p.m. in York Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred Friday at 10:26 p.m. on the 1400 block of Fleshman Hill Road near New Oxford, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Gladfelter's vehicle struck a stone wall along the roadway head-on, Gay said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other information about the crash was immediately available, Gay said. The incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Gay determined Gladfelter died of multiple blunt force trauma. His manner of death was ruled accidental.