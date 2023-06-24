State Rep. Torren Ecker ordered to enroll in ARD program following DUI arrest in April

The Republican represents the 193rd Legislative District, covering parts of Adams and Cumberland counties. He was involved in a single-vehicle crash in April.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Pennsylvania lawmaker charged with DUI following a single-vehicle crash earlier this year will be enrolled in a nine-month Accelerated Rehabilitative Dispostion program, court records show.

State Rep. Torren Ecker, a Republican representing the Commonwealth's 193rd Legislative District, which covers parts of Adams and Cumberland counties, crashed his vehicle on Carlisle Pike at about 11:45 p.m. on April 18, according to State Police.

Ecker's vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a guide rail, police said. No one was injured.

An investigation of the crash determined alcohol was a factor, as Ecker's BAC was found to be at .13, which is above the Pennsylvania limit of .08.

Ecker was charged with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane on May 2. It was his first offense for DUI, according to court records.

On Thursday, Judge Shawn Wagner ordered Ecker to enroll in ARD for nine months. Ecker must also pay for and obtain a CRN evaluation and follow any recommendations resulting from it and pay for the cost of prosecution, Wagner ordered.

Ecker's driving privileges were also suspended, court records show.

In a statement following his arrest, Ecker apologized for his actions with the following statement:

“Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself.

“I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness.