These Adams County teens play the National Anthem for their neighbors every day

Every day at noon, East Berlin brothers Steven and Jack Gautsch and their friend Ryan Gebhart perform the song, as neighbors watch from a safe distance

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Instead of playing video games each afternoon, three teenage boys in Adams County are playing a patriotic song for their neighbors and thousands of people across the world.

Their East Berlin neighborhood is quiet - at least until noon.

“We wait until 11:57, and that’s when we open the doors and get ready to go,” said Steven Gautsch of East Berlin.

The clock strikes twelve, and you can find brothers Steven and Jack Gautsch and their friend Ryan Gebhart in the Gautsch’s garage playing their instruments.

Besides being in a band, they’re all neighbors, attend school at Bermudian Springs, are a part of the Boy Scouts.

“It’s very loud,” added Steven. “It’s hard to hear each other, but we make it work.”

They assemble for their daily rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ to make it through this perilous fight, otherwise known as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Give em something to watch every day,” explained Jack Gautsch. “Give them hope and stuff. It’s very important with the virus going around.”

Their daily performance of the anthem draws eager neighbors to the Gautsch’s front lawn every day.

“We’re out everyday,’ explained neighbor Mike Wolf. “If it's raining or if it's sunny - it doesn't matter. We're out here to support them.”

They also broadcast every performance on Facebook live.

“It’s like making other people happy so making other people happy makes me happy,” added Jack.

They practice good behavior while playing.

“We have 6 ft distances marked out with little blue pieces of tape so that we know exactly how far to be,” explained Ryan.

Even so, they feel united.

“Whenever we're all not together, you know, we're all separated or in our houses so this is something that brings our country together and shows that we are still one,” explained Ryan.

We can't be together, and the best way I could think of possibly bringing the people together is knowing that we're all American and we can all be together by listening to the national anthem,” added Steven.

“They're all in the band at school so then they just they're setting a good example for all of us to follow,” added Wolf.

Their daily performances are providing a sense of normalcy.