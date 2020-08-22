Adams County teen dies 10 days after crash

Police say the teen was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle.

A 17 year-old Adams County teen dies 10 days after a single vehicle crash in Latimore Township, Adams County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on August 10 in the 200 block of Mountain Road.

State Police say the teen was a passenger in the vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Mountain Road.

The vehicle crossed over to the other side of the road and struck a utility pole and cement wall.

Both the driver and teen were taken to were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The teen was taken to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on August 20.