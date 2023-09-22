State Police, SPCA seize neglected horse in Adams County

The horse was showing signs of malnourishment and lacked drinking water, according to police

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and the SPCA seized a malnourished and neglected horse in Adams County this week, the law enforcement agency announced Friday.

On Thursday, PSP Gettysburg received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspected animal cruelty case in Franklin Township, police said.

A trooper was dispatched to a property on the 300 block of Sunset Road. The trooper observed the horse, which was showing signs of severe malnourishment and appeared to lack sufficient food and potable water, according to police.

The trooper contacted the SPCA, which dispatched a veterinarian to the scene to examine the horse. The examination determined that the emaciated horse required immediate care.

Police obtained a warrant to seize the animal, which is now receiving treatment.