ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Gettysburg have issued a Missing Persons report for a Union Township man who has been missing since October 2019.

Benjamin Yoder, 21, of the 200 block of Pine Grove Rd., was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, according to State Police.