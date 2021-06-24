State Police are investigating anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spray-painted on Gettysburg health center as a hate crime

The messages were spray painted on the wall of the Gettysburg Holistic Health Center sometime between June 18-21, State Police investigators say.

Note: The video is from June 23.

State Police are investigating a recent incident in which anti-LGBTQ rhetoric was spray-painted onto the wall of a Gettysburg health center as a hate crime, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The incident occurred sometime between June 18-21 at the Gettysburg Holistic Health Center on the 2300 block of Fairfield Road, according to State Police.

The anti-LGBTQ rhetoric was spray painted on the wall of the center's counselling suite, which has been known to offer services to LBGTQ clients, police said.

The building also has Pride flags displayed at its doorways and is an active participant in Gettysburg Pride events, according to police.

"This is considered a hate crime," said Trooper Megan Ammerman, a State Police spokesperson. "The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Office has been contacted regarding this incident as well."