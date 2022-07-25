Littlestown woman charged with neglecting 14-year-old in her care

The teen was found to be suffering from serious malnourishment, and was being kept in an unheated, un-air conditioned basement in the Littlestown home.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — An Adams County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses after State Police say they discovered a 14-year-old malnourished child in her care.

Stacey Lynn Myers, 48, of Littlestown, is accused of neglecting the victim, physically abusing him, allowing him to live in an unheated basement, and using a Taser device on him, according to State Police.

She is also charged with endangering the welfare of a person for whom they're responsible, simple assault, and possession and use of an offensive weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed against her on July 21.

Police began investigating in March 2021, when they received a tip from a caseworker with Adams County Children & Youth Services (CYS), who reported a case of suspected neglect. The caseworker reported that Myers did not allow them inside her home to check on the welfare of the child, the complaint states.

Adams County CYS obtained a court order to enter Myers' home, and returned to the home, accompanied by State Police, the complaint says. They took the alleged victim outside to discuss his living conditions.

According to police, the victim's room was found in the basement of the home, which appeared to be unheated. A surveillance camera was found in the room, and adult diapers were found outside. Myers later told police the victim wore adult diapers 24 hours a day, police said.

The victim told police he weighed 77.1 pounds, according to the complaint. He also said he had recently stopped drinking Pedialyte because insurance no longer covered it.

The victim also stated he "does not really go outside much," according to the complaint.

Police contacted EMS to take the victim to a hospital for treatment of suspected malnutrition, the complaint states. Doctors told police the victim was suffering from severe neglect, and it was a serious case, police say.

The victim began weekly trauma therapy sessions following his hospitalization, police say. During these sessions, the victim reported Myers would grab him by the neck and throw him down the stairs to his room, strike him with her hands, hit him with a board, and use a taser device on various parts of his body.