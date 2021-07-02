Sobriety checkpoints, DUI roving patrols planned for Adams, Lancaster, York counties over July 4 weekend

In addition to DUI, the focus of enforcement activity during the July Fourth holiday will also include BUI — Boating Under the Influence.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 2019.

Sobriety checkpoints and/or DUI roving patrols will be conducted in Adams, Lancaster, and York Counties as part of both a national and statewide Fourth of July impaired driving crackdown, the Center for Traffic Safety said Friday.

Local activity will continue through July 10, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

"Independence Day celebrations often include cook-outs, picnics, boating, and time spent with family and friends," the Center said in a press release. "Unfortunately, this iconic holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired driving.

"For as many good memories as the Fourth of July holiday can provide, it can also create devastating nightmares for families who lose a loved one due to impaired driving."

In addition to DUI, the focus of enforcement activity during the July Fourth holiday will also include BUI — Boating Under the Influence. Since Pennsylvania is a destination boating state, in which most boaters tow their boats to and from local waterways, this effort is particularly important.

In many cases, intoxicated boaters get behind the wheel after hitching their boat for the ride home, the Center said.

While waterways conservation officers cruise the water looking for BUI offenders, municipal and state police will be watching nearby roads for impaired drivers.

“Considering what we’ve all been through with the pandemic restrictions, everyone is more than ready to celebrate their freedom; all we’re asking is that they celebrate responsibly,” said Barbara Zortman, director of the Center for Traffic Safety. “Yes, law enforcement is going to be working extra hard this holiday to make our roadways safer, but our ultimate goal is to stop the impaired driver from getting behind the wheel in the first place.