Snyder County man dies 2 weeks after 2-vehicle crash in Adams County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Snyder County man died 13 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Adams County and had to be flown to York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner.

Stephen Miller, 78, of Middleburg, died on Thursday afternoon at York Hospital after he was flown there on the morning of Sept. 18 following a crash in the area of Gun Club Road and East Berlin Road in Adams County, police said.

Miller lost control of his vehicle and rolled over, striking another vehicle officials said.

The cause of his death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma in the coroner's report.