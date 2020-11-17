Six Central PA police officers among the recipients of the 2020 DUI Top Gun Awards

Officers from Lancaster, York, and Adams counties are among the 21 total recipients for the award, which recognizes efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads.

Six Central Pennsylvania police officers are among those who were recognized this week with the Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association's "DUI Top Gun Awards."

The award recognizes municipal police officers for their efforts to get impaired drivers off Pennsylvania's roadways. A total of 21 officers from across the commonwealth were recognized this year.

In the 23 years since the award has been presented, Top Gun Award recipients have collectively removed 51,952 impaired drivers from the roads, the PA DUI Association said.

This year's recipients were honored today.

“We expect a great deal from our law enforcement officers," said PA DUI Association Executive Director C. Stephen Erni in a press release. "We ask them to be a counselor, teacher, medical technician, social worker, psychologist, mentor and negotiator, and then we expect them to enforce the laws.

"Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania deserve a thank you for the work in reducing the threat of impaired drivers on our roadways. It is with this intent that the PA DUI Association has developed and offers this award to law enforcement that have a demonstrated commitment to DUI enforcement.”

The DUI TOP GUN Award municipal police recipients will also receive their own portable breath test equipment sponsored by Draeger, Inc. to further aid them in future DUI apprehensions.

The following municipal officers will receive the 2020 DUI TOP GUN Awards. Those from Central Pennsylvania municipalities are in BOLD.: