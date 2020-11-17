Six Central PA police officers among the recipients of the 2020 DUI Top Gun Awards

Six Central Pennsylvania police officers are among those who were recognized this week with the Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association's "DUI Top Gun Awards."
The award recognizes municipal police officers for their efforts to get impaired drivers off Pennsylvania's roadways. A total of 21 officers from across the commonwealth were recognized this year.
In the 23 years since the award has been presented, Top Gun Award recipients have collectively removed 51,952 impaired drivers from the roads, the PA DUI Association said.
This year's recipients were honored today.
“We expect a great deal from our law enforcement officers," said PA DUI Association Executive Director C. Stephen Erni in a press release. "We ask them to be a counselor, teacher, medical technician, social worker, psychologist, mentor and negotiator, and then we expect them to enforce the laws.
"Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania deserve a thank you for the work in reducing the threat of impaired drivers on our roadways. It is with this intent that the PA DUI Association has developed and offers this award to law enforcement that have a demonstrated commitment to DUI enforcement.”
The DUI TOP GUN Award municipal police recipients will also receive their own portable breath test equipment sponsored by Draeger, Inc. to further aid them in future DUI apprehensions.
The following municipal officers will receive the 2020 DUI TOP GUN Awards. Those from Central Pennsylvania municipalities are in BOLD.:
- Sergeant Craig Berger, Allentown Police Department
- Officer Nickalas Hawk, Blawnox Borough Police Department
- Officer Michael Deitz, Lancaster City Bureau of Police
- Officer Drew Devery, Upper Macungie Township Police Department
- Patrolman Adam Farnsler, Springettsbury Township Police Department
- Patrolman John Haas, Borough of Jefferson Hills Police Department
- Patrolman Craig Helm, Springettsbury Township Police Department
- Officer Shannon Hilliard, Gettysburg Borough Police Department
- Patrolman Nathan Homyak, Johnstown Police Department
- Patrolman William Meisel, Brentwood Borough Police Department
- Officer Paul Mummert, Allegheny Township Police Department
- Patrolman Jeffrey Parker, Lake City Police Department
- Officer Nathan Powers, City of Pittsburgh Police
- Sergeant Dathan Schlegel, Upper Macungie Township Police Department
- Officer Philip Shedaker, Upper Macungie Township Police Department
- Officer Ryan Snyder, Manheim Township Police Department
- Officer Andrew Stevens, Williamsport Bureau of Police
- Corporal Antonio Tramonte, North Catasauqua Police Department
- Officer Dalton VanWhy, Frazer Township Police Department
- Patrolman Thomas Wambold, New Cumberland Borough Police Department
- Officer Tabatha Wolfe, Glassport Police Department