Portion of Route 30 near Gettysburg shut down after hit-and-run crash at Sheetz store, police say

The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 9:22 a.m. at the Sheetz located on Camp Letterman Drive. Two people were injured.

State Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles that shut down a portion of Route 30 near Gettysburg.

The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. at a Sheetz store located on the first block of Camp Letterman Drive, police say.

According to police, a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot then struck two people at the gas pump, pinning them between the pump and the vehicle. The driver of the pickup fled on foot heading west, police say.

He is described as a black male with facial hair, who was wearing a black beanie cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and brown boots. He is about 40 years of age, police say.

The victims are a man and woman. The man was transported to York Hospital with serious injuries; the woman was taken to Gettysburg hospital for treatment. Police did not have an information on the severity of her injuries.

The gas pumps sustained major damage, but there are no HAZMAT concerns at this time, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.