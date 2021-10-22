Scares for a good cause: Gettysburg University fraternity hosts haunted mansion event

All proceeds from the attraction will benefit Adams County Children and Youth Services.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local fraternity is continuing an annual tradition to help children in need in Adams County.

Students with the Phi Delta Theta at Gettysburg College started their 14th annual haunted mansion event this week.

The tour of the decorated house, roughly five minutes long, passes through three floors, each with blood-curdling, and sometimes blood-spurting themes, said Phi Delta Theta Philanthropy Chair Cole Wirth.

Phi Delta Theta has worked with ACCYS since 2005.

Organizers of the haunted house were able to give a haunted tour to the kids they're helping, and say that's what makes all their hard work worth it.

“Last night a lot of the kids from the center came and walked up to the house and spent a little time on the lawn talking to them," said Wirth. "So, it’s nights like that where you really find yourself on this campus and community.”