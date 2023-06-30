Relive history at the 160th Battle of Gettysburg reenactment | Travel Smart

The weekend-long event at the historic Daniel Lady Farm is to commemorate the battle that's often referenced as a turning point of the Civil War

Example video title will go here for this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — 160 years later and Americans are still remembering what's known as the bloodiest battle of the Civil War: The Battle of Gettysburg.

"One of the worst things we could do is forget about history and just think about tomorrow," said Kirk Davis, the president of the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association and coordinator of the reenactment. "But, if we don't know all the terrible things we did in creating history, we're going to repeat it again."

About 2,000 reenactors from around the country geared up to relive the battle at the historic Daniel Lady Farm for the 160th anniversary.

"For us, it's living history," said Chris "Pappy" Wade, one of the reenactors who drove from Mississippi. "We're not trying to promote anything, we're not trying to push anything on anybody," Wade continued.

Many historians reference it as a turning point because the battle caused the largest number of casualties throughout the Civil War.

"What's most important to us is understanding the turmoil and everything the soldiers went through," said reenactor Sam Timmons. "Cause they call this the bloodiest American battle on the North American continent for a reason."

A different battle will take place each day; with Union and Confederate military camps as well as sutlers, food and other things to see.

"We're putting everything on the line, it's like it would've been as best as we can do," said Wade.

Take a break from living out history before your eyes and head downtown to enjoy dinner at The Farnsworth House Inn. The building sheltered Confederate sharpshooters during the three-day battle, with more than 100 bullet holes lining its walls.

"Lots of people coming to our area, which means they're going to buy things from local stores. They don't just stay here," said Davis.

"If you get a chance, this is the best way to learn American history," said Wade.

When asked about the difficulties of participating in the reenactment in the summer heat, actors said it's worth any of the issues or inconveniences.

"After a few reenactments it just got normal," said Timmons. "Like yeah it's hot, drink some water and continue. That's about it."

"The Confederates, they have it a bit easier," joked Wade. "They're in that nice grey cloth, it doesn't heat up quite as bad. But when you put federal blue on, you're essentially stepping into an oven in clothes," he continued.

While the Battle of Gettysburg happened July 1-3 of 1863, this year's events will take place from June 30th - July 2nd.