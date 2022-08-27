Reenactors gather for World War II encampment weekend

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is exhibiting armaments and military supplies, as well as hosting battle reenactments.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is turning into a military camp for the weekend.

Around 50 reenactors set up their campsites on Friday in preparation for World War II encampment weekend.

The railroad society has organized this weekend for the past six years to honor the history of the war era.

"Railroads played a key role in the mobilization for war, and the Ma & Pa, too, contributed to the war effort," Ma & Pa Preservation Society president Craig Sansonetti explained in a press release. "Due to gasoline rationing, passenger traffic more than quadrupled from 321,899 passenger miles in 1940 to 1,316,020 passenger miles in 1943, and the manufacturers the railroad served in Red Lion, Towson, and York turned from producing civilian goods to military equipment and munitions."

Historical military vehicles including Jeeps, motorcycles and trucks are on display this weekend, along with with exhibits of armaments and military supplies.

Reenactors will also put on skirmishes between the Allied and Axis Powers on both days.

People come together for World War II encampment weekend to reconnect with their heritage and remember the sacrifices earlier generations made.

"You have a polyglot of different units that come together, show what they're trying to carry forward, a heritage of what it was like when we were working together," Walter Miller, event coordinator, said. "And we just miss that spark, and I wish it would come back."

The event is free to enter, although attendees can also purchase tickets for motorcar train rides through the Muddy Creek Valley on both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children older than 3.