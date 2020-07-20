Rabid cat euthanized after biting Gettysburg resident

The Adams County SPCA said the animal was trapped and euthanized after biting the resident on July 15. The resident is being treated.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Adams County SPCA confirmed that a rabid cat was caught and euthanized last week after biting a Gettysburg resident.

The incident occurred on July 15, the SPCA said.

The feral cat was sickly in appearance and dragging its back end. It was trapped and brought to the Adams County SPCA to be euthanized and tested for the rabies virus.

The cat was sent to the PA Diagnostic Laboratory in Harrisburg and tested positive for the rabies virus, the SPCA said.

The resident bitten by the cat is being treated, according to the SPCA.

Rabies is an infectious disease affecting the nervous system of humans and other mammals, the SPCA said. Infection can occur through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, or if saliva from such an animal gets into the eyes, nose, mouth or an opening in the skin. It is transmitted from animals to humans or from animals to other animals.

It is imperative to report animal bites and scratches immediately to your family doctor so that preventive treatment can be initiated, the SPCA said. Anyone who has been bitten, scratched by, or come in close contact with, a stray, wild or unfamiliar animal, should immediately contact their health care provider or call the Rabies hotline at 877-PA HEALTH.

Rabies is almost completely preventable, according to the SPCA.

The Adams County SPCA recommends that members of the public take the following important steps to stay clear of exposure: