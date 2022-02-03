PUC approves lower-than-requested increase in water service rates for Borough of Hanover

As a result of the vote, the average quarterly bill for a residential customer located outside the borough will increase from $68.94 to $81.72.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to approve a lower-than-requested increase in water service rates proposed by the borough of Hanover -- Hanover Municipal Water Works for customers located outside the borough.

The Commission said it voted 3-0 to approve a joint settlement for an increase in annual revenue of $1,044,980, which is approximately 33% lower than the original amount of $1,563,100, requested by the company.

According to the settlement, the average quarterly bill for a residential customer will increase from $68.94 to $81.72.

The settlement was reached among the Borough, the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, the state’s Office of Consumer Advocate, the state’s Office of Small Business Advocate and the Hanover Foods Corporation.

The system provides water service in the Borough of Hanover as well as serving approximately 11,000 customers (26,800 people) located outside of Borough limits, including Penn Township and Heidelberg Township in York County, along with Conewago Township and McSherrystown Borough in Adams County.